Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Bought by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,232 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in Charter Communications by 5,500.0% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in Charter Communications in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in Charter Communications by 39.1% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Charter Communications by 109.2% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA acquired a new stake in Charter Communications in the second quarter valued at $50,000. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Charter Communications in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $345.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on Charter Communications from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Charter Communications from $488.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Charter Communications from $300.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Charter Communications from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $356.41.

Charter Communications Price Performance

Shares of CHTR opened at $336.00 on Friday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $236.08 and a twelve month high of $424.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $334.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $308.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $8.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.98 by $0.51. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 8.51%. The company had revenue of $13.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $8.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

