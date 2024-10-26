B. Riley Has Pessimistic Outlook of Onsemi FY2026 Earnings

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley lowered their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Onsemi in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 23rd. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $5.82 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.84. The consensus estimate for Onsemi’s current full-year earnings is $4.01 per share.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Onsemi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered Onsemi from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com lowered Onsemi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Bank of America raised their price target on Onsemi from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.74.

Onsemi Price Performance

Shares of ON opened at $71.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.39. Onsemi has a 1-year low of $59.34 and a 1-year high of $86.77. The company has a market cap of $30.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.65.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. Onsemi had a return on equity of 25.48% and a net margin of 24.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Onsemi

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Onsemi in the 1st quarter worth $1,358,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Onsemi by 39.1% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,299 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 3,735 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Onsemi by 9.9% in the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 38,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,829,000 after acquiring an additional 3,459 shares in the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Onsemi by 9.7% during the first quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 57,733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,246,000 after acquiring an additional 5,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Onsemi during the first quarter valued at about $1,068,000. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Onsemi

In related news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 1,500 shares of Onsemi stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.80, for a total transaction of $106,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 840,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,515,896. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Onsemi news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.80, for a total value of $106,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 840,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,515,896. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Simon Keeton sold 30,939 shares of Onsemi stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.94, for a total value of $2,411,385.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 231,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,011,310.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,939 shares of company stock worth $2,626,651 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Onsemi Company Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

