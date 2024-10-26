Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Telsey Advisory Group

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $32.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.01% from the company’s current price. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Ethan Allen Interiors’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.41 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

Ethan Allen Interiors Stock Up 0.1 %

ETD opened at $29.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $745.97 million, a P/E ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.82. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 52 week low of $25.33 and a 52 week high of $35.62.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $168.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.65 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ethan Allen Interiors will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO M Farooq Kathwari sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.74, for a total transaction of $317,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,708,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,240,644.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $929,700 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ETD. First Dallas Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors by 10.6% in the first quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 73,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 7,052 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after buying an additional 20,511 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 174,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,045,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the 1st quarter worth $569,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors by 32.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 4,367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery comprising fabric-covered items, such as sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

