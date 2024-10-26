Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Price Target Raised to $656.00 at Robert W. Baird

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $648.00 to $656.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the construction company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $566.00 to $572.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Lennox International from $570.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Lennox International from $507.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Mizuho raised their target price on Lennox International from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Lennox International from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $583.92.

Lennox International Stock Performance

NYSE LII opened at $609.08 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.78, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Lennox International has a twelve month low of $348.79 and a twelve month high of $627.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $592.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $543.62.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $6.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.95 by $0.73. Lennox International had a return on equity of 198.36% and a net margin of 12.85%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Lennox International will post 20.38 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Lennox International

In other Lennox International news, Director Todd J. Teske sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.05, for a total transaction of $1,148,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,828,334.55. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Lennox International news, Director Todd J. Teske sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.05, for a total transaction of $1,148,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,828,334.55. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Prakash Bedapudi sold 3,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $578.00, for a total value of $1,984,852.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,536 shares in the company, valued at $12,447,808. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,308 shares of company stock valued at $6,563,103. 10.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lennox International

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Lennox International in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Lennox International by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 68 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Lennox International by 388.9% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 88 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lennox International in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 403.3% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 151 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.07% of the company’s stock.

About Lennox International

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The Home Comfort Solutions segment provides furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality equipment, comfort control products, and replacement parts and supplies; residential heating, ventilation, cooling equipment, and air conditioning; and evaporator coils and unit heaters under Lennox, Dave Lennox Signature Collection, Armstrong Air, Ducane, AirEase, Concord, MagicPak, Advanced Distributor Products, Allied, Elite Series, Merit Series, Comfort Sync, Healthy Climate, iComfort, ComfortSense, and Lennox Stores name.

See Also

