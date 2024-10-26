Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Given New $175.00 Price Target at Roth Mkm

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Roth Mkm from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on GNRC. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Generac from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen upped their target price on Generac from $144.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Generac from $177.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Generac from $142.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target (up previously from $145.00) on shares of Generac in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Generac presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.40.

Shares of Generac stock opened at $164.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.25. Generac has a 1 year low of $79.86 and a 1 year high of $176.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.08. The firm has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a PE ratio of 45.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.38.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.15. Generac had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 6.03%. The company had revenue of $998.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Generac’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Generac will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.93, for a total value of $794,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 562,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,346,790.61. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. AHL Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 2.3% in the first quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Generac in the first quarter worth $2,082,000. Asio Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 4.9% during the first quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 19,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after buying an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in Generac by 12,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 3,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

