Wedbush Lowers Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Price Target to $120.00

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Wedbush from $145.00 to $120.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Genuine Parts’ Q1 2025 earnings at $2.15 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $2.47 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Genuine Parts from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Genuine Parts from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.57.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

Shares of GPC stock opened at $114.28 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $137.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.18. The stock has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $112.74 and a 12 month high of $164.45.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.54). Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 30.03% and a net margin of 5.24%. The business had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 9.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.59%.

Institutional Trading of Genuine Parts

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPC. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 740.7% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 227 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 79.3% in the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 36.1% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Genuine Parts in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Featured Stories

