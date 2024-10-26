Legacy Capital Group California Inc. Sells 287 Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Legacy Capital Group California Inc. decreased its holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 287 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Group California Inc.’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TTE. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in TotalEnergies by 310.0% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in TotalEnergies by 100.5% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in TotalEnergies during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Boit C F David bought a new stake in TotalEnergies during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in TotalEnergies during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TTE. Barclays upgraded TotalEnergies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group raised TotalEnergies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Wolfe Research began coverage on TotalEnergies in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen downgraded TotalEnergies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised TotalEnergies to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TotalEnergies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.75.

Shares of NYSE:TTE opened at $65.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $153.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.41 and its 200-day moving average is $69.00. TotalEnergies SE has a 1 year low of $62.59 and a 1 year high of $74.97.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $53.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.45 billion. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 17.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current year.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

