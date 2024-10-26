Legacy Capital Group California Inc. Invests $364,000 in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC)

Legacy Capital Group California Inc. bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tectonic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter worth about $7,600,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $462,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $565,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,342,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,488,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DOC opened at $22.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.24 and a 52 week high of $23.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.14.

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:DOC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.23). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $695.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $665.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 342.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on DOC shares. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.62.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

