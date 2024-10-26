Legacy Capital Group California Inc. Invests $364,000 in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC)

Legacy Capital Group California Inc. bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tectonic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter worth about $7,600,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $462,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $565,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,342,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,488,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE DOC opened at $22.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.24 and a 52 week high of $23.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.14.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 342.86%.
Several analysts have commented on DOC shares. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.62.
Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.
