Kelly Bodnar Battles Sells 373 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.48, for a total value of $147,887.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $869,084.16. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Kelly Bodnar Battles also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, September 16th, Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 372 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.74, for a total value of $132,707.28.
- On Tuesday, August 6th, Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 216 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.02, for a total transaction of $69,988.32.
Arista Networks Price Performance
ANET opened at $394.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $123.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $371.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $334.19. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $168.25 and a 1 year high of $422.73.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Arista Networks by 500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Arista Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Arista Networks from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $302.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Arista Networks from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $369.50.
Arista Networks Company Profile
Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.
