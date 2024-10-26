Dakota Wealth Management Has $6.20 Million Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Dakota Wealth Management lessened its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 280,763 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,764 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $6,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 199,888,911 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,665,963,000 after purchasing an additional 27,254,172 shares in the last quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 108.2% during the first quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP now owns 7,799,826 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $143,049,000 after acquiring an additional 4,053,793 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 45.9% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 9,959,947 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $182,665,000 after acquiring an additional 3,135,457 shares in the last quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 74.0% in the second quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 6,753,165 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $134,185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,872,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,130,639 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $204,319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125,648 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on KMI shares. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.91.

NYSE KMI opened at $24.96 on Friday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.91 and a twelve month high of $25.43. The stock has a market cap of $55.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 16.76%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 100.88%.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Sital K. Mody sold 25,169 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $529,555.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Sital K. Mody sold 25,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $529,555.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 1,729 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $36,309.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 307,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,455,589. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 817,040 shares of company stock worth $19,747,879. Corporate insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

