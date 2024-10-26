NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $288.90.

Several analysts have recently commented on NXPI shares. Mizuho set a $290.00 target price on NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th.

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $243.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.49. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $167.21 and a 52-week high of $296.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $238.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $252.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.94%.

Insider Transactions at NXP Semiconductors

In other NXP Semiconductors news, insider Julie Southern purchased 146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $257.54 per share, for a total transaction of $37,600.84. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 11,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,909,429.38. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.35, for a total value of $813,225.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,033,002.15. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Julie Southern bought 146 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $257.54 per share, for a total transaction of $37,600.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,909,429.38. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NXP Semiconductors

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 953 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 36.4% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 3,454 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 880 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

