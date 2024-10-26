Barclays Raises ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target to $1,000.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Barclays from $980.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.17% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on NOW. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered ServiceNow from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $900.00 to $960.00 in a research report on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $780.00 to $820.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on ServiceNow from $935.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $820.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $970.33.

NYSE:NOW opened at $950.85 on Thursday. ServiceNow has a 52 week low of $548.44 and a 52 week high of $979.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $883.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $796.21. The company has a market capitalization of $195.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.26. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 11.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that ServiceNow will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $924.96, for a total transaction of $326,510.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,027 shares in the company, valued at $2,799,853.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 94 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $825.92, for a total transaction of $77,636.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,319,372.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $924.96, for a total value of $326,510.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,027 shares in the company, valued at $2,799,853.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,467 shares of company stock valued at $4,450,447. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 15.4% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at about $138,000. Webster Bank N. A. increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 16.8% during the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 4,025 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,069,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 27.2% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

