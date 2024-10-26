Legacy Capital Group California Inc. Sells 528 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Legacy Capital Group California Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 528 shares during the quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KR. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kroger by 255.6% in the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 101.6% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Kroger during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kroger during the first quarter worth $34,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kroger alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on KR shares. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Argus increased their target price on Kroger from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Kroger from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Kroger from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Melius Research started coverage on Kroger in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.09.

Kroger Stock Up 1.2 %

KR stock opened at $57.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.88. The Kroger Co. has a twelve month low of $42.10 and a twelve month high of $58.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. Kroger had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 28.54%. The company had revenue of $33.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. Kroger’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Kroger’s payout ratio is 43.69%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,010 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total transaction of $167,265.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 47,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,644,743.01. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Brian W. Nichols sold 6,922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.80, for a total value of $386,247.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $784,715.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,010 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total value of $167,265.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 47,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,644,743.01. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,932 shares of company stock worth $721,243 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Kroger

(Free Report)

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.