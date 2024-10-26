William B. Noble Sells 800 Shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Stock

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Free Report) Director William B. Noble sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.98, for a total value of $205,584.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,312,563.02. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

WD-40 Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:WDFC opened at $266.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $258.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $242.87. WD-40 has a 12 month low of $207.95 and a 12 month high of $278.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.17 and a beta of -0.08.

Get WD-40 alerts:

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $156.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.20 million. WD-40 had a return on equity of 31.53% and a net margin of 11.79%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that WD-40 will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

WD-40 Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.88%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WDFC. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on WD-40 from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of WD-40 from $303.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th.

View Our Latest Report on WDFC

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WD-40

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Profit Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 16,067 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,529,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in WD-40 by 1.8% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 3,794 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in WD-40 by 57.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 216 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in WD-40 by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 325 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of WD-40 by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 393 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WD-40

(Get Free Report)

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WD-40 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WD-40 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.