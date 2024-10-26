The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co cut its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,109 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 100.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 50,910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,698,000 after buying an additional 25,575 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 264.1% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,318 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in Travelers Companies by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,630 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at $222,000. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Travelers Companies from $216.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Travelers Companies from $250.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. TD Cowen cut shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $252.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $286.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $247.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $523,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 250,384 shares in the company, valued at $65,099,840. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $523,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 250,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,099,840. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.17, for a total transaction of $2,561,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,840,163.66. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,479 shares of company stock valued at $15,434,526 in the last 90 days. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Travelers Companies Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of TRV stock opened at $250.50 on Friday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.89 and a 12 month high of $269.55. The company has a market cap of $57.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $235.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.45.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.45. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The firm had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 18.24 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 31.20%.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

