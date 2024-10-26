Brighton Jones LLC Has $490,000 Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Brighton Jones LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NWI Management LP lifted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 10,526.6% in the 1st quarter. NWI Management LP now owns 5,313,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $120,878,000 after acquiring an additional 5,263,305 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,875,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,294,000 after purchasing an additional 30,116 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the second quarter valued at about $45,688,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 32.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,574,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,812,000 after purchasing an additional 384,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 17.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,352,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,923,000 after purchasing an additional 204,606 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SLV opened at $30.63 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.07. iShares Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $20.07 and a 1 year high of $31.80. The firm has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a PE ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.43.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

