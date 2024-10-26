CENTRAL TRUST Co Cuts Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

CENTRAL TRUST Co reduced its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 12.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,624 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 1,535 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the second quarter worth $28,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Stock Down 1.0 %

EOG opened at $123.17 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $126.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.28. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.94 and a fifty-two week high of $139.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.12.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 30.33%. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.49 EPS. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 28.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EOG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna dropped their target price on EOG Resources from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $144.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total transaction of $1,429,291.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,615,375. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 6,500 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total value of $816,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,648,035.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,037 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total value of $1,429,291.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,615,375. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,537 shares of company stock worth $2,751,612. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

See Also

