485 Shares in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Acquired by Values First Advisors Inc.

Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 2.2% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 0.9% in the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 13,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in ONEOK by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Pattye L. Moore sold 3,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total value of $310,901.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on ONEOK from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of ONEOK to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on ONEOK from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ONEOK presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.77.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ONEOK

ONEOK Price Performance

OKE stock opened at $96.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.67. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.33 and a 52-week high of $98.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.62.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 15.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. Research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.09%.

ONEOK Company Profile

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.