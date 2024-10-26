Dakota Wealth Management Grows Position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 152.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,178 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Sempra were worth $4,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SRE. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sempra by 2.8% during the second quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sempra by 2.8% during the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Sempra by 3.5% during the second quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 4,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Sempra by 1.6% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sempra by 4.0% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

SRE stock opened at $84.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.75. Sempra has a twelve month low of $66.40 and a twelve month high of $86.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.03). Sempra had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 22.31%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Sempra’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.99%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SRE shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Sempra in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Sempra from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Sempra from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Sempra in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Sempra from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.55.

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

