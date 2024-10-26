Dakota Wealth Management Sells 416 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Dakota Wealth Management lowered its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 40,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 416 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $4,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stanley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Global Payments by 18.9% in the second quarter. Stanley Capital Management LLC now owns 125,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,146,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its holdings in Global Payments by 12.3% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 267,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,775,000 after purchasing an additional 29,289 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Global Payments in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Global Payments by 8.8% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 302,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,414,000 after purchasing an additional 24,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Global Payments by 20.6% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 172,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,723,000 after purchasing an additional 29,503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GPN shares. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $147.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Global Payments from $158.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Global Payments from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Global Payments from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on Global Payments from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Global Payments news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total transaction of $166,305.23. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,531 shares in the company, valued at $2,068,087.63. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GPN opened at $99.13 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $105.50 and its 200-day moving average is $105.22. Global Payments Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.60 and a 1-year high of $141.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $25.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.98.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.03. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.84%.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

