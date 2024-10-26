Values First Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 837 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 0.4% in the second quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,847 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 5.1% in the second quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 4.5% during the first quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 4.8% during the second quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Phillips 66

In other Phillips 66 news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total transaction of $4,170,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,390,062.37. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PSX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $160.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on Phillips 66 from $138.00 to $133.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler set a $144.00 price objective on Phillips 66 in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.50.

Phillips 66 Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of PSX stock opened at $128.17 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $132.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $107.85 and a 1 year high of $174.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.33.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.33. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.87 earnings per share. Phillips 66’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 7.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently 39.45%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

