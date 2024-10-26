Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Stock Position Raised by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,485 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $7,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 240,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,198,000 after acquiring an additional 16,797 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 312.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 183,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,601,000 after acquiring an additional 139,228 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 237.3% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 30,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 21,699 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 517,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,624,000 after acquiring an additional 57,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the 1st quarter worth $2,595,000. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Nasdaq Price Performance
NDAQ opened at $74.69 on Friday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.56 and a 1 year high of $75.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $43.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.93, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.95.
Nasdaq Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.17%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Nasdaq in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Nasdaq from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Nasdaq from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Nasdaq from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Nasdaq from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.47.
Insider Buying and Selling at Nasdaq
In other Nasdaq news, major shareholder Seller Lp Argus sold 42,804,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total transaction of $2,764,295,688.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,804,207 shares in the company, valued at $2,764,295,688.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.
Nasdaq Company Profile
Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.
