IFM Investors Pty Ltd Buys 1,848 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 164,148 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Corning were worth $7,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the first quarter worth about $252,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corning by 92.0% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 9,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Corning by 1.4% in the first quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC now owns 49,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

Corning Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Corning stock opened at $46.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.74 and a 200 day moving average of $39.68. The firm has a market cap of $39.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.14, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.04. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $26.37 and a 1 year high of $47.72.

Corning Announces Dividend

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. Corning had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 12.69%. Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Corning’s payout ratio is 157.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GLW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Corning from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Corning from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. HSBC raised shares of Corning from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Corning from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.23.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GLW

Corning Company Profile

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.