Dakota Wealth Management Trims Stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Dakota Wealth Management lowered its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 24.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,489 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management owned about 0.12% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $5,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SLYV. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000.

SLYV opened at $85.18 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1-year low of $66.47 and a 1-year high of $89.45. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.15.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

