Dakota Wealth Management Cuts Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Dakota Wealth Management cut its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 53,539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 291 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $3,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,355,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,346,193,000 after buying an additional 12,178,713 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 1.6% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 29,635,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,452,145,000 after purchasing an additional 477,181 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 12.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,494,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,204,904,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801,687 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 20.1% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,584,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,061,740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,613,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,979,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $734,007,000 after purchasing an additional 940,402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on D. Scotiabank increased their target price on Dominion Energy from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.40.

NYSE D opened at $59.58 on Friday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.44 and a 12 month high of $61.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.71, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 137.63%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

