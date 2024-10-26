Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Hits New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $19.00. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Intellia Therapeutics traded as low as $16.25 and last traded at $16.65, with a volume of 389198 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.94.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on NTLA. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $31.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Intellia Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.13.

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Intellia Therapeutics

Insider Activity at Intellia Therapeutics

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Intellia Therapeutics news, CAO Michael P. Dube sold 2,012 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $38,248.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,698.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 1,664.3% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 763.5% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 1.76.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $7.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.68 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 48.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.40) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency associated lung disease.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.