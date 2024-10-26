Dakota Wealth Management Has $3.68 Million Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 394.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 26,663 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $3,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 99.3% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 81.4% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Stanley Black & Decker Price Performance

Shares of SWK opened at $101.98 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.64. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.57 and a 12-month high of $110.88. The stock has a market cap of $15.70 billion, a PE ratio of -52.57, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.25. Stanley Black & Decker had a negative net margin of 1.87% and a positive return on equity of 6.06%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently -169.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SWK. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $110.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.13.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Stanley Black & Decker

Insider Buying and Selling at Stanley Black & Decker

In related news, SVP Janet Link sold 13,520 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total value of $1,404,863.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,320,963.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.