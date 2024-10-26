The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,431 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up approximately 1.3% of Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in Home Depot during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 68.0% during the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 126 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Price Performance

HD opened at $398.97 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $389.08 and a 200-day moving average of $359.73. The company has a market capitalization of $396.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.85, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.26 and a 1-year high of $421.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 681.27%. The business had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $380.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $387.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $377.00 to $363.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $380.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $412.00.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

