Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Holdings Trimmed by Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. cut its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,056 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 360.0% in the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 918.9% during the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $129.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Mizuho increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Redburn Atlantic reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target (up previously from $119.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $157.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $121.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.44.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $119.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $471.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $117.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.51. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.77 and a fifty-two week high of $126.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 9.73%. The firm had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 45.45%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.