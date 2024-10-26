Rogco LP Acquires 43 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Rogco LP grew its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,138 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 43 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up approximately 1.1% of Rogco LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Rogco LP’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HD. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 51,250.1% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,779,833 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,575,880,000 after purchasing an additional 8,762,735 shares during the period. Wulff Hansen & CO. grew its holdings in Home Depot by 33,540.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 1,478,855 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $509,081,000 after buying an additional 1,474,459 shares in the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at about $513,016,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 15.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,437,805 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,853,143,000 after buying an additional 971,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $301,364,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HD opened at $398.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.26 and a twelve month high of $421.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $396.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.85, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $389.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $359.73.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 681.27%. The business had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were issued a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.57%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HD. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $390.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $380.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $380.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $412.00.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

