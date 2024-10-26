IFM Investors Pty Ltd Grows Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,713 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Gartner were worth $8,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eastern Bank bought a new position in shares of Gartner during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Gartner during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Gartner by 223.3% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in Gartner by 58.7% in the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 146 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 46.5% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 148 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Gartner alerts:

Gartner Trading Down 0.9 %

Gartner stock opened at $513.36 on Friday. Gartner, Inc. has a 52-week low of $323.61 and a 52-week high of $535.29. The company has a market cap of $39.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $505.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $469.93.

Insider Transactions at Gartner

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The information technology services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.20. Gartner had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 142.05%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 34,060 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.40, for a total transaction of $17,213,924.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,143,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $577,874,865.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Gartner news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 34,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.40, for a total transaction of $17,213,924.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,143,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $577,874,865.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.49, for a total transaction of $505,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,636,008.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,164 shares of company stock worth $32,601,014 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IT has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Gartner from $510.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Gartner from $490.00 to $528.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Gartner from $435.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Gartner from $517.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gartner currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $532.86.

View Our Latest Analysis on IT

About Gartner

(Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.