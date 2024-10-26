IFM Investors Pty Ltd Increases Position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $8,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 494,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,948,000 after buying an additional 96,982 shares during the last quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the 1st quarter worth $1,221,000. Swedbank AB increased its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 780,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,920,000 after purchasing an additional 198,200 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 1st quarter valued at about $889,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 1,077.0% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 49,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,698,000 after purchasing an additional 45,279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Kathleen M. Keene sold 4,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total transaction of $416,563.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,571.71. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Kathleen M. Keene sold 4,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total transaction of $416,563.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,571.71. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Elizabeth Meloy Hepding sold 7,500 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.42, for a total value of $685,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,559 shares in the company, valued at $599,623.78. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,510 shares of company stock worth $7,108,005 in the last ninety days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ingersoll Rand Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IR opened at $96.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.81, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.20 and a 12 month high of $102.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.31.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 11.73%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.08%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on IR shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.17.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

