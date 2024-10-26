Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Nucor Q1 Earnings

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Nucor in a report released on Tuesday, October 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Englert now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $2.36 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.09. The consensus estimate for Nucor’s current full-year earnings is $9.08 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Nucor’s FY2025 earnings at $10.87 EPS.

Get Nucor alerts:

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The basic materials company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.09. Nucor had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NUE. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Nucor from $170.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Nucor from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Argus raised Nucor to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Nucor from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nucor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.57.

View Our Latest Research Report on NUE

Nucor Price Performance

NYSE:NUE opened at $141.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 1.55. Nucor has a 52-week low of $133.42 and a 52-week high of $203.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $147.73 and a 200 day moving average of $159.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in Nucor by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Nucor by 94.2% during the 1st quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 8,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,379,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 99,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,847,840. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.87%.

Nucor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.