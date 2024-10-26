IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 7,475 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lowered its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 64,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,475 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $8,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. American National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in CBRE Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 2,830.0% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 190.3% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on CBRE Group from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of CBRE Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $123.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on CBRE Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CBRE Group news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.67, for a total transaction of $1,146,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,094 shares in the company, valued at $24,894,168.98. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Christopher T. Jenny sold 10,847 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $1,214,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,244 shares in the company, valued at $5,739,328. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.67, for a total value of $1,146,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 217,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,894,168.98. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,232 shares of company stock worth $2,839,047 in the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CBRE Group Stock Performance

CBRE Group stock opened at $132.54 on Friday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.63 and a fifty-two week high of $136.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $40.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.29 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $119.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.99.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.14. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 2.79%. The business had revenue of $9.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

