Heartland Bank & Trust Co Sells 187 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co trimmed its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 2.2% of Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 227.1% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Davidson Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE JPM opened at $222.28 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $135.19 and a one year high of $225.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $215.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $205.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $638.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The firm had revenue of $43.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.33 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on JPM shares. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Wolfe Research cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.94.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

