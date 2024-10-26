International Assets Investment Management LLC Grows Stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 1,391.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 536,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 500,425 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $157,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNP. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 2.1% in the first quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. lifted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 2.3% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 19,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 3.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 13,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 60.3% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 2.4% in the second quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 19,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CNP opened at $29.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $18.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.94. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $25.41 and a one year high of $31.57.

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 10.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. This is an increase from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is 59.15%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.91.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

