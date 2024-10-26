Hartford Investment Management Co. Decreases Position in Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY)

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its position in shares of Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Revvity were worth $999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RVTY. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Revvity in the second quarter worth $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Revvity by 74.2% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in Revvity in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD acquired a new position in Revvity in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Revvity in the first quarter valued at $48,000. 86.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE RVTY opened at $116.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.05. Revvity, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.50 and a 12-month high of $128.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.49.

Revvity ( NYSE:RVTY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $691.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.33 million. Revvity had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 6.26%. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Revvity, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th. Revvity’s payout ratio is currently 23.14%.

Several research firms recently commented on RVTY. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Revvity in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen upped their price target on Revvity from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America upped their price target on Revvity from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Revvity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Revvity from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.20.

In other news, insider Joel S. Goldberg sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.86, for a total value of $412,510.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,936,524. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Joel S. Goldberg sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.86, for a total value of $412,510.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,936,524. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Tajinder S. Vohra sold 2,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total value of $262,206.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,652 shares in the company, valued at $2,392,237.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,807 shares of company stock valued at $937,576 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

