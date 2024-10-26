McAdam LLC Has $252,000 Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

McAdam LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 6.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,852 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. McAdam LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wallington Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the third quarter valued at about $230,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 1,218.4% during the third quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 59,698 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $5,277,000 after purchasing an additional 55,170 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the third quarter worth about $226,000. GAM Holding AG raised its position in shares of NIKE by 0.8% during the third quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 87,374 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $7,724,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Trust & Investment Co. raised its position in shares of NIKE by 1.5% during the third quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 143,182 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $12,657,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NIKE from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on NIKE from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on NIKE from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.56.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $78.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $118.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.75 and a 12-month high of $123.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.79 and its 200 day moving average is $85.06.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 1st. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.18. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.84% and a net margin of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $11.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.41%.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $4,093,986.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,031,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,435,628. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

