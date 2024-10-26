Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning decreased its position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 184 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Entergy were worth $3,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Entergy by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 234,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,275,000 after acquiring an additional 13,882 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Entergy by 55.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 14,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,571,000 after buying an additional 5,303 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Entergy in the first quarter valued at $1,245,000. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 145.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 24,136 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after acquiring an additional 14,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 41,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,397,000 after acquiring an additional 6,197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Entergy news, CEO Andrew S. Marsh sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.46, for a total transaction of $388,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,307,787.26. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Entergy news, COO Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. sold 7,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,029,860.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 34,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,549,090. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew S. Marsh sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.46, for a total transaction of $388,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,731 shares in the company, valued at $18,307,787.26. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,810 shares of company stock valued at $6,140,626. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ETR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Entergy from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Entergy from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Argus upgraded shares of Entergy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Entergy from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Entergy from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Entergy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.19.

Entergy Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Entergy stock opened at $135.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.63. Entergy Co. has a 52-week low of $90.78 and a 52-week high of $138.24. The firm has a market cap of $28.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 10.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. This is a boost from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Entergy’s payout ratio is currently 54.07%.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

