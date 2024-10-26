Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co Has $211,000 Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co reduced its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 810 shares during the quarter. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Bank of America by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 644,460,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,437,936,000 after buying an additional 36,124,363 shares in the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 959.6% in the second quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 9,327,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $370,948,000 after acquiring an additional 8,447,091 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the first quarter valued at $261,923,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Bank of America by 1,432.1% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,151,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,627,000 after purchasing an additional 5,749,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Bank of America by 290.7% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 7,114,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,763,000 after purchasing an additional 5,293,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAC stock opened at $41.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $325.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.33. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $24.96 and a 12-month high of $44.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.55.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 12.48%. The business had revenue of $25.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 24th that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 37.82%.

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 5,264,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total value of $216,901,561.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 961,646,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,619,844,658. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 5,264,601 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total value of $216,901,561.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 961,646,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,619,844,658. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lindsay D. Hans sold 10,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total value of $402,355.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,577.37. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,336,839 shares of company stock worth $5,049,968,704 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BAC shares. Cfra reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Piper Sandler raised Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Bank of America from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.69.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

