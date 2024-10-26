Fortnox AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:FNOXF) and Wag! Group (NASDAQ:PET) Financial Comparison

Wag! Group (NASDAQ:PET – Get Free Report) and Fortnox AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:FNOXF – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wag! Group 0 0 5 0 3.00 Fortnox AB (publ) 0 0 0 0 N/A

Wag! Group presently has a consensus target price of $4.40, indicating a potential upside of 441.87%. Given Wag! Group’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Wag! Group is more favorable than Fortnox AB (publ).

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wag! Group -14.24% -1,880.60% -28.28% Fortnox AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

86.2% of Wag! Group shares are held by institutional investors. 23.2% of Wag! Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wag! Group $85.34 million 0.39 -$13.32 million ($0.36) -2.26 Fortnox AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Fortnox AB (publ) has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Wag! Group.

Summary

Wag! Group beats Fortnox AB (publ) on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wag! Group

Wag! Group Co. develops and supports a proprietary marketplace technology platform available as a website and mobile app that enables independent pet caregivers to connect with pet parents. Its platform allows pet parents, who require specific pet care services, such as dog walking, pet sitting and boarding, advice from licensed pet experts, home visits, training, and pet insurance comparison tools. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Fortnox AB (publ)

Fortnox AB (publ) provides products, packages, and integrations for financial and administration applications in small and medium sized businesses, accounting firms, and organizations. The company offers bookkeeping, approval and review, supplier invoice, approval, invoice data capture, fixed assets, register, read, and audit access products; invoicing, basic invoicing, inventory, quote, order, autogiro, and time products; and annual accounts and taxes, reconciliation and reporting, group, and company manager reporting products. It also provides people products comprising payroll, expense management, travel, business card, employees approval, and employee; engage products, including Insights, Archive Storage, Stock Companies, Business Mailbox, ID, Start page, ToDo, and App; and invoice financing services and business loans. Fortnox AB (publ) was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Växjö, Sweden.

