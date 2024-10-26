Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) PT Raised to $75.00

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Barclays from $72.00 to $75.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.43% from the company’s previous close.

TMHC has been the topic of several other reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Wednesday. Zelman & Associates raised Taylor Morrison Home from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taylor Morrison Home presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.83.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on TMHC

Taylor Morrison Home Stock Performance

Taylor Morrison Home stock opened at $68.54 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.58 and a 200-day moving average of $61.64. The company has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.96. Taylor Morrison Home has a 1 year low of $37.23 and a 1 year high of $71.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 6.01 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director William H. Lyon sold 1,741 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total transaction of $118,440.23. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,195,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,347,347.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Taylor Morrison Home

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMHC. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 4.4% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,108 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 3.3% during the third quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 23,575 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 271.0% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 896,032 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,955,000 after buying an additional 654,541 shares during the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Taylor Morrison Home

(Get Free Report)

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.