Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) & Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology (OTCMKTS:ZLIOY) Head-To-Head Comparison

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology (OTCMKTS:ZLIOY – Get Free Report) and Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology and Blue Bird’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology N/A N/A N/A Blue Bird 7.65% 116.23% 23.50%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology and Blue Bird”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology N/A N/A N/A $1.37 4.92 Blue Bird $1.30 billion 1.05 $23.81 million $2.47 17.18

Analyst Recommendations

Blue Bird has higher revenue and earnings than Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology. Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Blue Bird, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology and Blue Bird, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Blue Bird 0 2 6 0 2.75

Blue Bird has a consensus price target of $61.00, suggesting a potential upside of 43.77%. Given Blue Bird’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Blue Bird is more favorable than Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.6% of Blue Bird shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Blue Bird shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Blue Bird beats Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology

Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co., Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of construction and agricultural machinery in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through three segments: New Digital, New Materials, and New Energy. It offers mini, small, medium, and large excavator; bulldozer, and skid steer and crawler loaders; truck, crawler, rough-terrain, all terrain, and telescopic crawler cranes; and luffing-jib tower and flat top tower cranes; and truck mounted pumps, truck mixer, trailer pumps, placing booms, city pumps, and batching pumps. The company provides wheeled tractors, combine and sugarcane harvesters, baler, and grain dryers; internal combustion and electric forklift; and micro, rough terrain, crawler, diesel and electric articulating, rough terrain electric articulating boom, spider, diesel telescopic boom, and electric telescopic boom scissor lifts, as well as DC/DC-Li, HD/HD-Li, and AC/AC-Li scissor series. In addition, the company mining drills, mining dumps trucks, mining excavators, and crushing and screening equipment; rotary drilling rigs, hydraulic plie pressing machines, hydraulic diaphragm wall grab, full rotary casting drill, and trench cuttler. The company was formerly known as Changsha Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Development Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co., Ltd. in October 2011. Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co., Ltd. was founded in 1992 and is based in Changsha, the People's Republic of China.

About Blue Bird

Blue Bird Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. It offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative power options through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses, as well as diesel engines. The company also sells replacement bus parts; and provides financing services and extended warranties related to its products. Blue Bird Corporation sells its products through drop ship and a network of dealers, as well as directly to fleet operators, the United States government, and state governments; independent service centers; and maintains a parts distribution center. Blue Bird Corporation was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Macon, Georgia.

