Insider Selling: Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) CEO Sells 1,950 Shares of Stock

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.29, for a total transaction of $320,365.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,760,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,548,831.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Paycom Software Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PAYC opened at $164.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $165.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.90. The stock has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.17. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $139.50 and a 52-week high of $253.33.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $437.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.19 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 33.36% and a net margin of 26.55%. Analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Paycom Software

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.07%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 64,560 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,848,000 after purchasing an additional 14,670 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 17.7% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 59,242 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,790,000 after buying an additional 8,927 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital LLC acquired a new position in Paycom Software in the first quarter valued at $253,196,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Paycom Software during the second quarter valued at $589,000. Finally, BOKF NA grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 453.0% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 9,219 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 7,552 shares during the period. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PAYC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays raised their target price on Paycom Software from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Paycom Software from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Paycom Software from $171.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.25.

Paycom Software Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

