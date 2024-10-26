Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Purchased by Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC

Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,849 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for approximately 1.4% of Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $16,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altus Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 747 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 1,398 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 113,499 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $64,971,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 289,008 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $165,440,000 after acquiring an additional 21,967 shares during the period. Finally, Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

META opened at $573.25 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $551.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $510.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 2.83. The company has a market cap of $1.45 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.93, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.22. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $279.40 and a one year high of $602.95.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The social networking company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $39.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.26 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 34.34%. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.23 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 21.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is 11.49%.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.70, for a total transaction of $520,103.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,612,808.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.70, for a total value of $520,103.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,387 shares in the company, valued at $18,612,808.90. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.75, for a total value of $295,569.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 518,508 shares in the company, valued at $311,493,681. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 250,817 shares of company stock worth $132,547,715. 13.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on META. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $545.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $621.63.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

