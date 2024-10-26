Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Shares Acquired by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,145 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,921 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 401.6% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 159.6% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

Janus Henderson Group Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:JHG opened at $39.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.95 and a 200-day moving average of $35.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.50. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 52 week low of $22.27 and a 52 week high of $41.47.

Janus Henderson Group Dividend Announcement

Janus Henderson Group ( NYSE:JHG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.11. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 21.02%. The firm had revenue of $588.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JHG. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.63.

Insider Activity at Janus Henderson Group

In other Janus Henderson Group news, CAO Michelle Rosenberg sold 7,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total value of $279,338.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 89,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,251,142.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Roger Mj Thompson sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total value of $320,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 130,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,634,087.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michelle Rosenberg sold 7,651 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total transaction of $279,338.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 89,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,251,142.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,651 shares of company stock worth $918,158 in the last ninety days. 19.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

