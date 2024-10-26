Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nineteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.82.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ZION. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th.

Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $51.34 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12-month low of $28.98 and a 12-month high of $53.32. The company has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.09.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.63 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 13.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.21%.

In related news, VP Bruce K. Alexander sold 5,156 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total value of $267,235.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,528.31. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZION. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the second quarter worth $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

