Insider Buying: TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) CTO Acquires 22,222 Shares of Stock

TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA – Get Free Report) CTO Paul Talmo acquired 22,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.25 per share, with a total value of $49,999.50. Following the purchase, the chief technology officer now directly owns 91,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,934.50. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

TELA Bio Trading Up 10.9 %

NASDAQ:TELA opened at $2.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $70.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.22, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.41. TELA Bio, Inc. has a one year low of $2.30 and a one year high of $7.84.

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.06). TELA Bio had a negative return on equity of 252.57% and a negative net margin of 65.04%. The firm had revenue of $16.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TELA Bio, Inc. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in TELA Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TELA Bio by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,006,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,704,000 after buying an additional 7,199 shares during the last quarter. Embree Financial Group bought a new position in shares of TELA Bio during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in TELA Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in TELA Bio in the second quarter worth $115,000. 94.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on TELA. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on TELA Bio from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of TELA Bio in a research note on Friday, October 4th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of TELA Bio from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on TELA Bio from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th.

About TELA Bio

TELA Bio, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, focuses on providing soft-tissue reconstruction solutions that optimize clinical outcomes by prioritizing the preservation and restoration of the patient's anatomy. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

Featured Articles

