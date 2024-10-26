Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.40, but opened at $4.84. Sibanye Stillwater shares last traded at $4.84, with a volume of 3,087,346 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Sibanye Stillwater from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Investec lowered shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.17.

Sibanye Stillwater Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.55.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater during the third quarter valued at about $99,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,676,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,891,000 after buying an additional 131,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 1,931.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 8,885 shares during the period. 34.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sibanye Stillwater Company Profile

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.

