Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,001 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CRH were worth $835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in CRH by 336.4% in the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 336 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in CRH by 72.7% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 297 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in CRH during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in CRH in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in CRH by 341.7% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 848 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CRH alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of CRH from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup lowered their target price on CRH from $109.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded CRH from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of CRH from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of CRH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.70.

CRH Price Performance

CRH opened at $92.39 on Friday. CRH plc has a one year low of $51.59 and a one year high of $94.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.30.

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The construction company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.85. The company had revenue of $9.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.16 billion. On average, analysts expect that CRH plc will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

CRH Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. CRH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.46%.

About CRH

(Free Report)

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.